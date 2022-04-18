WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some gatherings may still be on hold, but giving and generosity can never be paused, even in a pandemic.

Catholic Charities of West Virginia will honor organizations and individuals who are making a difference in the communities they serve, regardless of the circumstances around them. This year’s Charity in Action Award Winners are from right here in the Ohio Valley.

I’m just an ordinary person doing ordinary things and everybody could plug in. Everybody could contribute somehow. Quenton Northcraft, Charity in Action Award Winner

They consider themselves ordinary, but Catholic Charities of West Virginia thinks the work they do is extraordinary.

The 2022 Charity in Action Award Winners are making a difference right here in the Ohio Valley.

I’m just an ordinary guy kind of hanging out there a lot and I try to bring a lot of structure and organization to them. Quenton Northcraft, Charity in Action Award Winner

Northcraft is a dedicated volunteer at Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling, which is an experience he calls transformational. He began just delivering meals, but it’s become much more than that.

When I first started there I was just running a meal route with a friend. I was just taking food to an address. It took a little while for it to click and that’s the transformative part. It changes everything when you realize it’s not just food to an address, but meals to people. The people get to know you. You get to know them and really that’s the best part. Quenton Northcraft, Charity in Action Award Winner

The House of Hagar, HoH Share and Kate Marshall will also be recognized for the group’s efforts to advocate for those experiencing homelessness, people in recovery, the formerly incarcerated and their families and at-risk youth.

We’re really grateful for the opportunity to be able to celebrate the privilege that we have to work in the community alongside many who are loving those who are in the margins and those who need love the most. Kate Marshall, Executive Director, HoH Share Inc.

Marshall said that while the non-profit appreciates the honor, they know what they do is only possible through the generosity of others.

No one person does this work and that it takes a lot of people bringing their gifts and talents to the table so to speak, to make it all work. So, while we’re being recognized, it’s because so many other people did kind and generous things to allow us to be able to do it. Kate Marshall, Executive Director, HoH Share Inc.

The St. Vincent de Paul Parish food pantry in New Martinsville will also receive a Charity in Action Award. The pantry is exclusively volunteer-run, allowing all funding to go to those in need.

All honorees will be recognized on Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. during Catholic Charities West Virginia’s Shining a Light on Hope Virtual Gala, which you can watch on WTRF-CBS and online at www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org/Gala2022.