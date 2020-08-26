Military dad surprises kids with special homecoming

Travis & Whitley Willis

(OHIO COUNTY, W.Va.) — Two local kids got a HUGE surprise tonight at the Texas Roadhouse at the Highlands when their dad — Travis Willis with the US Army National Guard — returned home from a year-long deployment in the Middle East.


Travis’ wife Whitley tells us that there is even more good news — dad will be home for good after this.

