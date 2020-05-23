Missing Ohio teen Madison Bell found safe

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Highland County Sheriff’s Office says Madison Bell has been found safe.
A release was sent Saturday morning that 18-year-old Bell was found, but not other details were released.
Bell was last seen the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Most recently, the Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man investigators believe may have knowledge of what happened to Bell, or at least may have seen her.
