Missing Ohio teen Madison Bell found safe

Good News

by: NBC4 Staff

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Highland County Sheriff’s Office says Madison Bell has been found safe.

A release was sent Saturday morning that 18-year-old Bell was found, but not other details were released.

Bell was last seen the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Most recently, the Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man investigators believe may have knowledge of what happened to Bell, or at least may have seen her.

