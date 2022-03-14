WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many people love the tradition of going to Florida for spring training.

Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel has a group of baseball fans flying out on Tuesday, but the recent MLB lockout has made planning their itinerary a real challenge.

Travel Agent Bill Bryson was still sealing the deal Monday morning on several games the group will see this week.

We were going to their home game. They don’t play at home now. The MLB has changed the schedule around. We were able to pick up a Pirate game with the Yankees instead. Typically we don’t do that the day before we’re leaving! So, it’s been kind of challenging., but we’re still gonna end up with a really nice spring training trip. Bill Bryson, Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

If you missed this trip, they have another baseball trip coming in June. The group will see the College World Series in Omaha, then see games in Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Texas.