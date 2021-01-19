MMM Popcorn celebrates gourmet flavors on National Popcorn Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A lot of folks say it’s the perfect snack. In fact, it’s so popular it has its own special day. Today we celebrate National Popcorn Day, and with good reason.

Folks say it’s ideal anytime or anywhere. You can have it on the go, in the theatre or in your living room.

You probably even have your own favorite type. There is the traditional buttered and salted type you get at the movies. But there is also the popular kettle corn, or you can have it drizzled with caramel.

Dave McFarland. owner of MMM Popcorn specializes in gourmet popcorn with a number of different and interesting flavors. McFarland says it’s the ultimate comfort food.

“You’re used to going to the movies to have popcorn or sitting in your house back in the days of ” Jiffy Pop. Things like that have always been sort of a comfort food for gourmet popcorn things around the country. We have taken it to another level. We start adding different flavors to it and different ways of of caramelizing and putting chocolate on it. So it’s taken a whole different spin in the past decade or so.” Dave McFarland. Owner, MMM Popcorn.

McFarland says there most popular flavor is the buckeye. peanut butter and chocolate. But for those looking for something more adventurous there is Kicking Caramel. It consist of caramel with Chipotle Chili and Ghost pepper infused sea salt.