WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For the first time this year, the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry rolled into Wheeling Island and opened up its shelves.

The casino parking lot saw bread, pork, green beans, raisins and much more loaded into the trunks of dozens of cars.

Volunteers asked each one how many families they were picking up for, before they gathered together food from pallets of supplies.

Organizers say the vehicles were lined up an hour before the giveaway even began—but they were expecting that for this round.

A lot of the residents in Ohio County and all across America and our state are struggling right now because the usual SNAP benefits and money that they were getting before to buy food for their family has been cut significantly, so we had anticipated that we were going to have a really high turnout today because of that. Colleen Mowrey, Program Coordinator, Ohio County Family Resource Network

They ensure that all of their trucks include fresh fruit and meat…something most food pantries don’t offer.

Here are the remaining dates this year for Ohio County:

May 30

August 29

October 31

All are at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack Lot C from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.