Moms in Motion: When should my baby be doing what?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moms, have you ever Googled “at what age should my child be….fill in the blank”?. Be honest.

You’re not the only one. Those developmental milestones are hard to keep track of and worrying about them can cause more sleepless nights than a hungry baby.

So, Moms in Motion asked the experts at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital when should your baby be doing what?

The best thing that I think parents can do is be involved and play with them. Kids learn by practicing and copying you. Monkey see, monkey do. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Not only do we have to feed and change these little ones, we need to teach them too!

There’s a lot of milestones to hit in that first year and it may seem like there’s pressure to make a monthly deadline, but t it’s not necessarily about if baby can do one thing. It’s about a group of firsts.

Babies will do several things by three months of age. If they’re missing like one or two, but they’re doing a majority of them, they’ll catch up. They’ll catch on. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Let’s talk about a few big ones, but remember some little ones go at their own pace. So don’t panic when those month birthdays come around.

By two months of age, babies should be smiling, and making those cooing noises all moms love to hear.

They can hold their own head up when they’re laying down on their belly and when they do tummy time, they can push themselves up. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Around four months baby will be copying your facial expressions, smiling spontaneously, babbling to you, rolling from tummy to back and starting to recognize their parents.

They start that hand-eye coordination where they see something that they want, they reach for it and they get it. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Minch said your baby isn’t cooing, isn’t smiling at people, is unable to move their eyes in any direction, follow objects, those are signs that your baby may not be meeting their milestones and you should let your pediatrician know.

Supervised tummy time is great. It gives them a chance to explore their environment. Babies will start that oral exploration where everything goes into their mouth, which is why it has to be supervised, but it’s the best way to learn. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

By six months little one is sturdier, sitting without support and rolling around. They will also be able to recognize their own name, like to look at themselves in the mirror and even recognize when someone is a stranger.

Signs that the little one isn’t meeting milestones include not responding to sounds and not trying to grasp things within the baby’s reach.

Around nine months it’s time to baby proof the house because before you know it the crawling begins. That’s also the age when the little one will cling to adults they know, stand holding on to objects and pull themselves up.

Moms here at 7News know this was an anxious step to wait for. In fact, Kathryn Ghion’s little guy was a late crawler, so she talked to her pediatrician, which is what you should do. They’ll ask you a lot of questions to see if there are any problems and you need to answer honestly.

Your doctor’s only with you guys in the office for like 15 to 25 minutes at a time. It’s not enough time to grasp fully their developmental status. The best input they can get is from the parents at home. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

At a year old comes waving, some words and supported walking. Your one-year-old will also be very attached to parents, starting to say a few words, waving “hi” and “bye” and getting into a seated position alone.

They may even start taking a few steps on their own by that point. If your baby isn’t crawling, isn’t standing with any support, hasn’t learned any gestures like waving or shaking their head or loses any skills that they’ve learned, those are signs you want to talk to your doctor about. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Making sure your baby develops depends a lot on you. Keep track of those milestones and stay alert for any potential problems, but don’t let worry cloud your enjoyment of baby’s growth!

Play with them. Be present. Don’t be on your phone or be watching TV. Take this time to really spend time with your children. Leah Minch, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Minch recommends writing everything down, so you have thorough notes for the doctor, especially of anything that concerns you. Those visits can be quick and you want to be prepared.

The CDC has a mobile app that helps parents check off those milestones, which you can pull up and share with your doctor at appointments. They also have printable lists. Find those resources by clicking here.

Don’t forget to watch “Moms in Motion” Tuesdays and Thursdays in May on 7News at 5 for other tips to help you navigate the crazy first years with your little ones.