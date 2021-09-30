Moonshot Grant given to Wheeling Country Day School for learning innovations

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Throughout history, education hasn’t always been about homework or getting to class on time.

It’s taken on many different forms, from lecturing to observing to hands-on exploring.

Wheeling Country Day School in Woodsdale has always made outside-the-box teaching a priority, so when it came time to make a pitch for the Moonshot Grant—coming up with an untraditional idea wasn’t too difficult.

This challenge of a big bold idea in education is actually a very natural thing here. It’s what we do all the time. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

They were just one of nine schools in the region to be given more than 500 thousand dollars total, all to make their dreams happen.

The grants are given out by Remake Learning, with the goal of making education more dynamic and experimenting with how students learn.

Wheeling Country Day’s plan is to pair up college students with middle schoolers—to offer help at a crucial part of preteens’ lives.

So that their passions could be supported, their strengths could be improved, and any areas where they struggle, they could have the scaffolding around them for those areas to become strengths as well. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

It’s a new program they call ‘Teaching to the Edges.’

That means a more personalized learning experience, where kids will receive their own learning profiles.

They’ll be partnering with Augusta Levy, Bethany College and Carlow University in Pittsburgh to make it happen.

So we’re taking the idea of gifted education and special education, and wrapping it into what school can be for students. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

It’s a shift from the normal class setting to be sure.

But they say it’s all part of a move away from the traditional, toward a place where children are recognized for their strengths.

Their idea is that all it takes is one caring adult, in or outside of the school day, to set up a student for success.

Class to us is kids active and engaged and pushing themselves from the point where they are to where they’re capable of going and seeing that true potential in every student. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

Making school look less like a grade sheet—and more of a peek at the sunny future students have in front of them.