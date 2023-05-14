WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You’ve probably done a lot for mom today: taken her out to eat, bought her presents…but would you conga with her?

These sons weren’t afraid to get on the dance floor with their mothers at the ninth annual Mother May I Have This Dance.

Stars and crescent moons adorned the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Hall as they hosted the benefit for the Ohio County Family Resource Network.

The family pairs cut footloose with a live DJ and took pictures for some holiday memories.

Daddy may not rock and roll…but these mothers do dance.