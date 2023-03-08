BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — The biblical figure of Job is a man who is tested by God, yet continues to keep his faith.

It was his book that was left open following the February 16th blaze on 3rd Street, which left Thomas’s home a total loss.

But despite his own trials…he still says there are people in more need of hope than him.

Just because people are serving me and my family doesn’t give us a pass to stop serving, that’s what we’re called to do. Chris Thomas, Lost home in fire, giving donations to charity

His connections as a realtor meant help poured in from across the country, which he calls a blessing.

One so great that he felt the need to reciprocate and give five checks to charities close to his heart in one day, unannounced.

The first stop was the Unity Center in Benwood, who have just finished several years of renovations.

They’re used to seeing kindness every day through their addiction recovery work, but they weren’t prepared for this.

To see someone who isn’t necessarily involved with the recovery community coming in and making an impact like this, it’s a bright spot. Mary Hess, Executive Director, Benwood Unity Center

Thomas went straight from there to Augusta Levy, who were just as appreciative.

The donation will support their new facility and the kids who grow there just six months after the ribbon cutting.

It’s yet another group he says sent comfort to his family as soon as they needed it.

For everyone that sees, ‘there’s no good here, it’s toxic,’ it’s not, it’s what you make of it. Chris Thomas, Lost home in fire, giving donations to charity

And what he’s making of it is a new start.

He’s pushing forward with his own charity called the Ayla project to help non-profits help each other.

He advises others coping with a loss like his to know the Ohio Valley does have a web of support to catch your fall.

And to remember that the possessions that fill our homes… are just things.

That wasn’t ours to begin with, and it’s earthly things, so where we can help, let’s go. Chris Thomas, Lost home in fire, giving donations to charity

In the meantime, Thomas and his family are staying at Kathy’s House in Glen Dale…who reached out to offer their home without being asked.