Moundsville Police Department welcomes two new officers

Left to Right: Chief Tom Mitchell, John Haglock, Rick Healy, Peyton Geary

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF)- Moundsville Police Department swore in two new officers after two years of trying to find the right candidates.

Officer Howard John Haglock joins the force with military background and Officer Peyton Geary is a graduate from Wheeling Jesuit and former Correctional Officer in Belmont County.

Chief Tom Mitchell says both new officers passed all of their tests and come well recommended.

Both officers still have additional training and tests, Chief Mitchells also went on to say he hopes Haglock and Geary are around for a long time.