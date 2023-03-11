MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Have you ever tried moonwalking in roller skates?

It might sound impossible…but one of the contestants in Moundsville’s Got Talent tonight proved that it isn’t.

Six different acts sang, danced played original music and more—all for a chance to win 300 dollars and a spot as the opening act for a future Moundsville Jefferson Friday event.

You may recognize a couple of the faces in this video, as 7News reporter DK Wright was one of the judges, and emcee Tony Summers spends his summers with us covering the things to do near you.