Nail City Record celebrates four years of spinning LPs

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may not have picked up your old vinyl records in decades, but did you know there’s a thriving community around them in the Friendly City?

It’s centered at Nail City Record on 12th Street, who are celebrating four years of spinning wax.

They played their first notes on Halloween of 2017, and now they’re thanking the music lovers who have kept them in business since then.

Nail City’s owner says songwriting in Wheeling may be small-scale, but it’s growing—and there are big plans to come.

Wheeling does have a very unique and developing music scene, and it was kind of put on pause like every music scene in every city around the country during the last few years, but we fully expect it to come back over the next couple of years. Jonathan Napier, Nail City Record

He says COVID has kept them from holding a big concert for the occasion, so they’re holding a sale on their merchandise in its place.

But he hopes the amplifiers will ring out again next year for the fifth anniversary.