WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The snow flurries may have us dreaming of summer vacation plans, but there’s plenty to do for a spring getaway without leaving West Virginia.

Whether you’re a foodie looking for delicious dishes, or maybe want to enjoy the natural beauty in the gardens, Oglebay Resort is the place to be.

Wheeling, Oglebay is something very very special. Mirko Loeffler, Executive Chef, Oglebay Resort

Oglebay something special, with something for everyone.

Whether it’s bright and sunny, or windy and snowy; the resort is ready to celebrate Spring with whatever Mother Nature brings, but they hope she’ll bring beautiful gardens in time for Oglebay Blooms.

The weather being what it is, who knows how long it’s going to take, but April is traditionally that time. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay Resort

Oglebay Blooms packages are available from April 7 until May 7.

If you can’t wait that long, there’s special getaways starting this weekend with the Gathering of the Clans at Camp Russel, a celebration of Celtic culture.

There’s gonna be music. It’s gonna be like a big party. We tried it last year and it was a big success. Lots of people came. We had a great time. Mirko Loeffler, Executive Chef, Oglebay Resort

Guests can watch the Highland Games and enjoy festive Celtic dancing.

Oglebay has also embraced one of the area’s biggest events.

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is coming to the Friendly City this weekend and you can meet the circuit’s biggest riders at Oglebay.

Cowboy lunch being held at Oglebay

If you wanna have brunch with the cowboys you can do that. Proceeds from that benefit the Soup Kitchen here in Wheeling and it’s an opportunity to meet the riders who are in the arena Saturday night riding. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay Resort

While many of Oglebay’s events can be a family affair, adults who enjoy a nice drink may want to sign up for the Bourbon Weekend from March 31 to April 2.

We’re gonna have a specialist who talks about bourbon and scotch and these unbelievable, beautiful American drinks. Mirko Loeffler, Executive Chef, Oglebay Resort

From special events like the Polka Festival (March 24-26) or Brunch with the Easter Bunny, to everyday favorites like the Good Zoo or the West Spa, Oglebay wants to make sure no matter where you travel from that you go home happy after being here.

Always something going on and we’re trying to make sure something is always going on as we move into Spring and hopefully into Summer. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay Resort

Oglebay said if you’re local to the Ohio Valley, just come and enjoy the park! They have so many people when the weather is nice going for walks and taking in the scenery.

If you want to book a weekend, visit oglebay.com or call 304-243-4000.