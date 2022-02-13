Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – Among the countless projects that were put off when COVID hit two years ago—one in Wellsburg has finally reached completion.

St. John the Evangelist Parish in Wellsburg has wrapped up work on their $800,000 elevator project.

It was begun nearly four years ago, but COVID church closings had put a halt to it.

Father Arul Anthony says it’s not just a minor convenience — it’s brought St. John’s masses to a wider audience.

Our people are becoming older, knee problems, so they find it difficult to climb up. And eventually that kept them away from the church as well. So this is a beautiful opportunity, not only for the present generation, but also for the future generation. Fr. Arul Anthony, Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Church

Along with its use from parishioners, it’s big enough to allow caskets to be taken up to the second-floor chapel without lifting them up the stairs.

The elevator reached the finish line with a big donation from a Clarksburg-area lawyer…someone the church calls their guardian angel on the project.