WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local artist revealed a special piece of art that will catch the eyes of many visiting the Ohio County Public Library.

Vondel Bell was asked by the Ohio County Public Library to fill some space on one of their walls with a special mural.

Bell is a local artist that has painted several murals in various local communities for all the public to see.

Bell said that he began drawing at a very young age and has been in love with art ever since.

Bell shared his excitement about the new piece while those at the library shared their appreciation for his work.

”I really can’t even say the joy it brings me just because like I said, I never just thought I could be doing something like this. So, um. I don’t know. It just makes me just very happy, to be honest with you.” Vondel Bell – Mural Artist

“He’s just a great kid. And as you see those spectacular works, we are honored to have one of his relatively early pieces here in the library.” Sean Duffy – Ohio County Public Library Programming Director

Bell said the project took him a day to create an outline for the project and roughly two and a half weeks to complete.