WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two new trees are now in the Fitzsimmons Family Dog park that will grow for visitors to enjoy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Wheeling Tree Board planted them on Friday afternoon at the East Wheeling site for Arbor Day.

They chose an October Glory Red Maple that will be bright red in the Fall and an American Linden that blooms in the Spring.

The Tree Board said this is the perfect place for a tree because some had to be removed to build the dog park.

“We’re losing a lot of trees that were once here when the park was first established and people come, let their dogs play and it’s nice to have a little shady spot to sit in. The dogs appreciate the shade too and so we’re just trying to replace some of the shad that was lost due to the construction of the park here.” Karen Cox, Chair, Wheeling Tree Board

Friday was West Virginia Arbor Day, but each state has its own day to celebrate.

It’s based on when the best planting conditions are for trees.

National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April.

“Most trees are still dormant and that’s a really good time to plant a tree when it’s still dormant. When you look further South their Arbor Day may be back in March. I know out West some of them have even a later Arbor Day if it stays cold longer.” Karen Cox, Chair, Wheeling Tree Board

The Wheeling Tree Board is always looking for new volunteers. E-mail them at TreeBoard@wheelingwv.gov to get involved.