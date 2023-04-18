WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you ready for spring?

Well, ready or not, you can be rockin’ and rollin’ into the new season.

Ditto Boutique is hosting its annual VIP night this Thursday, April 20.

This Rock and Roll themed night is more than just specials inside the store.

The community can hear live music on the sidewalk from special guest “The Hooch” from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Plus, for those who want to shop, Ditto has some new styles to get your wardrobe ready for the season.

We have a lot brighter than the gloomy winter stuff we’ve been carrying for a while! We want to do a pop of color, so when you look around the store you’ll see bright colors everywhere. Stacy Dietz, Ditto Boutique

Dietz said you can mix these pieces with classics you already have or some of the neutral pieces in the store.

Rock and Roll night is this Thursday, April 20 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the music there will be some refreshments, giveaways and, of course, deals to celebrate the boutique’s loyal customers.

Ditto Boutique is located at 1143 National Road in Wheeling.