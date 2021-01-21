Night to Shine is still on, but will look a bit different

A Night to Shine which is one of the brightest events of the year is still going to happen , but it’s being done virtually this year .

Every year Night to Shine is a fun-filled prom night for special needs people who are 14 years and older.

Even though it’s virtual, this year will include singing, dancing, and speeches.

The Bowman United Methodist Church is hosting a “Shine-Thru” for the same individuals on February 6th from 12pm until 3pm.

The local drive-through event will be held in the parking lot behind John Marshall High School.

Ohio Valley Night to Shine Committee Spokesperson Rick South said they will have a bunch of fun items to make this year feel special.

“There will be a gift bag, there will be a night to shine t shirt, there will be flowers and boutonnieres, Kathy’s house which is a local organization, every year, donates personal care items for each one of those individuals and they will have a booth. We’ll have cotton candy, we’ll have balloon animals, and of course the crowns and tiaras for each individual. You need to see the joy on their face to know what pure joy is.” Rick South – Ohio Valley Night to Shine Committee Spokesperson

Rick said since they cannot cater the event, some local restaurants are offering discounts on February 12th for take out including:

Bob’s Lunch (Moundsville)

Mason Dixon BBQ (Moundsville)

Perkins (Moundsville & Wheeling)

Undo’s (All locations)

To register for the event, please message the Ohio Valley Night to Shine Facebook page.