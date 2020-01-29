‘No Shave’ fundraiser nets $1,500 for A Special Wish Foundation

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Police officers in Martins Ferry have been rocking some stylish beards since ‘No Shave November.’

Police Chief John McFarland allows his officers to grow out their beards around this time each year as part of their annual fundraiser.

The ‘No Shave’ fundraiser netted $1,500 which was donated to the Ohio Valley chapter of A Special Wish Foundation.

Normally, the officers in the department are not allowed to have facial hair. So, during those months — in order for them to have facial hair, they have to pay $2 per shift. With that money that we earned since November, we were able to raise $1,500. Chief John McFarland, Martins Ferry Police Dept.

The donation will be used to grant a child’s wish, who is currently fighting a life-threatening disorder.

In January 2018, a donation from the Martins Ferry Police Department funded a family’s trip to Walt Disney World.

