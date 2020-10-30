No shave November is back with a twist

HANCOCK COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)

No Shave November is back for its 7th year but it includes a little twist this time!

It’s The Hancock County Sheriffs Deputies, Chester, and New Cumberland Police Departments VERSES the Weirton Police Department.

Over the last 6 years they have raised a little more then $50,000 to non-profit organizations.

This year Weirton Police Department’s proceeds will be going towards the local Comfort House and Hancock County Sheriffs Office, Chester and New Cumberland Police Department’s proceeds will be going to the Hancock County Shop with a Cop event.

” We see a lot of good and bad in our communities and it is good to give back to our communities especially with the kids and around this time of year where kids don’t have the means to get nice toys or something around Christmas time. It’s nice to have that little extra money that we can put in and give that back to our community.” Brian Cunningham – Hancock County Deputy First Class, PRO Oak Glen High School

Now if you want to sponsor a cop or donate just call one of the local departments and they will steer you in the right direction!

You have until November 30th!