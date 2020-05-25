Noah’s Pantry distributes thousands of meals during pandemic

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – They say actions speak louder than words.

That’s definitely true for a young man named Noah Grigsby.

He’s humble and likes to stay behind the scenes, but he’s been busy during this pandemic, making sure his community in Marshall County wasn’t going hungry.

Several years ago he started Noah’s Pantry to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving.

When I was little I didn’t like to eat certain stuff, then my mom told me certain people don’t have stuff, so I might as well give it to them. Noah Grigsby, Noah’s Pantry

When the Coronavirus hit and school closed, Noah had much more than just keeping up with his classes on his mind.

Most kids and families were like mostly get like school lunches, so they wouldn’t get them anymore. Noah Grigsby, Noah’s Pantry

It’s been 56 days of planning meals, cooking, packing bags, meal pick-ups and porch drop offs.

Noah’s Pantry and Kathy’s House Foundation have served 6,012 meals with the help of local restaurants, donations and volunteers.

We did chicken noodle soup. We did a day where we had chick tenders and french fries. Then more towards the end we had tacos. Noah Grigsby, Noah’s Pantry

Noah even cooked some of the meals himself, making sure his fellow students, families and anyone who was hungry had a meal.

He likes to do the behind the scenes footwork of it all and run it all and he doesn’t like to be seen or the attention of it. Sarah Jane Criswell, Noah’s Mom

Noah’s Pantry is finished serving meals for now, but they are already looking to the future. Next up is planning a fundraiser to help with the Thanksgiving food giveaway.

