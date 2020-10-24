First “October in Edgwood” brings community back together

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Music is filling up the streets in this part of town.

They’re calling this October in Edgwood. It’s their first annual event… all just giving locals a sense of community again.

A lot of shops in this neighborhood are taking a part, all the way from Exectra Art, Whisk Bakery to Gypsy Soul Hair Salon, Lynn Buch Interiors, Ditto Boutique, and a Touch of Amish. Even the Alpha Tavern supports this.

They’re giving out pumpkin bars, raspberry crumble cookies, and other specials, all thanks to each shop.

Well, this event ended several hours ago, but it’s expected to be the first of many.

