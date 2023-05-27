WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A rack of ribs, a pint of beer and ’90s music only means one thing in Wheeling—Oglebay is setting up for the summer sunshine.

The Backyard BBQ Festival returned for its second year this weekend, with Saturday featuring concert headliners Collective Soul.

Inflatables and balloons were inflated for the young ones as the adults got to try craft brews and more than a dozen food stands.

Oglebay and the Glessner Group found barbecue, bourbon tasting and craft beer to be a winning combination.

“We wanted something that would have a tremendous impact to the Ohio Valley, we knew that people liked all of those plus music, and it was just something that clicked for all of us.” Gary Glessner, President, Glessner Group

“The success last year, the barbecue vendors both in town and from the region got really excited, so we probably have four times as many barbecue vendors this year.” Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

Eating may have been the main attraction, but the festival was also educational for those who wanted to try it at home.

Chefs offered master classes today on smokers, sauces and preparing a hog…and there will be even more for its final day.

Sunday’s festivities will run from 11 a.m. until a fireworks show at dusk.