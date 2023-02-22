OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are sometimes overlooked, but they actually have one of the most important and demanding jobs in the entire education system.

When parents send their kids off to school, they need to know they are in safe and capable hands.



Bus drivers not only transport precious cargo everyday, but they also have to keep up with continuous training throughout the year.



For their hard work and efforts, today is celebrated as National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.



Vince Baker is a 37-year veteran behind the wheel for Ohio County Schools . He says he has loved every minute of it .

“When I had kids on a bus, they would slap me getting on and off of the bus, from kindergarten up through seniors.” Vince Baker, Bus Driver, Ohio County Schools