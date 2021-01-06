Ohio County schools to start vaccinating staff members

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools staff members will begin to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this Friday at Wheeling Park High School.

Staff members 50 years of age or older were asked to complete a survey to indicate whether or not they were interested in being vaccinated.

Those who were interested will begin to receive the first dose of the vaccine Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The 250 doses of the vaccine will help to provide public, private, and parochial schools a route back to in person classes.

We definitely look at the safety of our students and staff and this is a wonderful opportunity for our community as a whole. Any way that we can get the teachers to feel more comfortable and one more layer of protection, this is a wonderful opportunity. Leah Stout, Ohio County Schools Special Education Director

While this first round of vaccinations was only for those who are 50 years of age or older, they plan to then inoculate any staff who are interested.