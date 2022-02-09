Ohio Valley 3-year-old donates his hair for those in need

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Not many parents let their young children pick their own hair style, but one local toddler’s choice to grow his hair long will help lift the spirits of children with cancer.

WTRF’s digital media manager, Nick Griffin, says they decided to allow their son to keep his hair long.

Griffin says his son likes to stand out and his long hair made him feel unique.

It was not until recently that maintaining his long hair became a challenge.

That is when they made the decision to cut and donate it.

Six months ago, we discussed about donating his hair if it were longer enough and then we found a place that would take over 8 inches of hair. So, we decided that now is the best time and we talked to him about it, and he was okay with it. Child With Hair Loss is the name of the nonprofit and we sent them the hair and they are going to turn it into a wig and use it for children that go through pediatric cancer and lose their hair due to chemo and things like that. Nick Griffin, digital media manager, WTRF 7News

Grayson donated about 10 inches of his hair.

Griffin says his son enjoyed the experience and he wouldn’t be surprised if he did it again in the future.

He says Grayson was thrilled that he was able to help a child in need and couldn’t wait to show all his friends his new hairdo.