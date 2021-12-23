Ohio Valley band director marching in Rose Bowl parade

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – They’re there for you from the time you read your first notes to the time you play a solo in the high school band concert.

And now band directors will get a tribute on national TV, with help from a man who spent years teaching music to Ohio Valley kids.

Kevin Reed is a retired band director who most recently taught at Bellaire.

He’s been selected as one of 278 current and former band teachers who will play in next weekend’s Rose Bowl parade.

Representing all 50 states along with Mexico and Canada, they’ll be marching five-and-a-half miles playing standards like “76 Trombones” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Reed says every one of the band members will bring decades of memories spreading the joy of music.

My former students and friends and family of course, are marching with me in spirit. And all that, you just get caught up in that excitement. Everyone has a special story that they’re contributing to this. Kevin Reed, Marching in Rose Bowl Parade

A rose will also be on their float in memory of Reed’s mentor Don Cooper, who taught band in Smithfield and St. Clairsville.

You can catch the parade on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley on New Year’s Day from 11 to 1.