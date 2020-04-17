Ohio Valley native saving lives in the epidemic

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – What started as a little boy’s dream is now a reality for a 23-year-old U.S. Marine.

We’ve been married 7 years, together for 5. I tell him every day, like I’m you biggest fan. He’s my best friend. I can’t even explain into words. I’m literally the happiest wife. Adrianna Loppe, Austin Loppe’s wife

Sgt. Austin Loppe, a husband and a father of two young children, has been deployed to New York City in the Marines for a month now, while his family is waiting for him to come home in Ming Junction. He’s helping save lives in the epidemic over there.

His mother says being in the Marines has felt like his calling ever since he was in Kindergarten. He first mentioned it around the same time as 9/11.

That was very hard to hear as a mother. I was not all for him being in the marine. I think of the hardships and the devastating things that could happened, and I don’t want to lose my son, and he just preserved, and always reassured me it was going to be okay. Angela Loppe Goodrich, Austin Loppe’s mother

In all the five years he’s been in the Marines, his family says this is the 5th time he’s been deployed.

In general, it is hard because my daughter asks everyday ‘When’s daddy coming home?’ And my son is insane about his dad, and cries, and the best thing we can do is stay positive. Adrianna Loppe, Austin Loppe’s wife

He’s in charge of security and works on a ship that treats trauma, emergency, and urgent care patients, according to the family.

The family says he’s saved about ten lives since he started a month ago.

Him doing what he did and getting the ten patients the oxygen they needed to get them on the ship, it brought him up, knowing that he actually is making a difference there. Adrianna Loppe, Austin Loppe’s wife

