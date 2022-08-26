WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Classic cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles; all types of cars will be on display on Saturday at Oglebay Park.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are continuing a summertime tradition with their 30th annual car show!

The club expects it to be a beautiful day to come and view all the vehicles that will be parked in the lot near the Oglebay Good Zoo.

All the fun begins at 8:00 a.m. and the cars will be there until about 4:00 p.m.

There will be prizes given to the top cars in attendance.

If you’re planning on attending there will also be live music, a 50/50 raffle and food vendors to enjoy.