Ohio’s tax-free back to school holiday starts this Friday

Belmont County, OHIO (WTRF) – If you missed the tax free back-to-school shopping in West Virginia, you can still cash in on the savings with a trip to Ohio.  

You’ll be able to save a few bucks for school shopping this Friday through Sunday in the Buckeye state. 

A clothing item costing $75 or less will be tax free along with school supplies that are $20 or less.  

Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director Candi Noble-Greathouse says their mall is prepared for consumers. 

They also have an extra perk for any of their shoppers. 

“If you present $300 in receipts, dated July 12-August 8th to customer service, you’ll receive a free $25 mall gift card.  Stores are ready and they are stocked with back-to-school items, and they are waiting for the shoppers.” 

Candi Noble-Greathouse – Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall 

The free $25 gift card is only available for businesses at the Ohio Valley Mall and a few right outside of the mall. 

…and don’t worry, Chick-fil-a and Chipotle are included in that as well.  

