Optimism & joy are evident as East Ohio Regional Hospital prepares to open

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)
East Ohio Regional Hospital is coming back to life.
It will open soon with 70 beds, and will add a 40-bed psychiatric unit by June.
There are employees wearing scrubs everywhere you look.
More than 400 people have been hired, or in many cases, re-hired.
The mood is joyful.
And a determined group of clergy members who held prayer vigils when the hospital closed in July 2019 were back today with a new message.
They anointed the hands of the employees with oil, saying “Yours are the hands that push the X-ray machines, yours are the hands that do the healing.”
Hospital CEO and administrator Bernie Albertini said the new owner, Dr. John Johnson, has already invested $18 million into physical infrastructure improvements.
They say they don’t have a solid reopening date, but it will be soon.
- Late flurry from Carson helps boost West Virginia to win over Texas Tech
- Ohio Valley Style pizza shop open in South Korea
- Police report third infant case involving serious injury or death in Benwood; Chief pleading parents to be safe
- Biden releases statement in wake of Trump’s impeachment
- Suspect from Benwood vehicle chase that reached speeds of 100 mph still at large