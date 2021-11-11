Our Lady of Peace says “thank you” to veterans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’re never too young to learn what veterans mean to our country.

That’s how Our Lady of Peace School feels about Veterans Day. So, they had all grades from preschool to eighth participate in each year’s celebration.

Students made cards, sang songs, and recited poems to thank the veterans they love who were invited to attend.

The third-grade class plans this event each year as part of its service project. Their teacher said it started small a few years ago just in the classroom and grew to involve the whole school.

We do it because we want to make sure that the kids and the generations to come understand why we celebrate the veterans, what they do for us, what they’ve done and how proud we are for what they’ve done for us. Mostly, we’re here for them. We’re here to show our appreciation and what they mean to us. Morgan Allman, Third Grade Teacher, Our Lady of Peace School

After the program, there was a special moment. Veterans in attendance sat in chairs, while each student was able to give them a high-five, handshake or a personal thank you for their service.

There were plenty of smiles, and the veterans said they were appreciative of the event.