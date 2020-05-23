Pandemic can’t halt birthday celebrations for 100-year-old

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – One woman in the Ohio Valley has just hit a big milestone today.

Rose Zalenski didn’t know what was coming when she woke up Friday morning. The day marked a big milestone for Rose Zalenski as she just turned 100.

The fact that she’s very much alive at 100. Still full of spirit, feisty as ever. We just love her. David Demarest, friend of Rose’s son

Only two of her sons had plans to wave to her through the window of her nursing home but one casual drop by quickly transformed into a gathering of a dozen people!

A lot of them were family and people of the church community. However, it still wasn’t the celebration they had hoped for.

Trying to have a celebration and you can’t get inside—so, that’s the one hard thing today. Gary Zalenski, son of Rose

It was as close to a birthday party as they could get. They had balloons, ‘happy birthday’ signs and cake for her as well.

When a big event like this happens, people need to know they are not forgotten and people want to celebrate this milestone event of her life. David Demarest, friend of Rose’s son

Rose is a mother of four and was married for 63 years. The family says she loves baking and cooking and she’s been crocheting since she was 3.

She’s been living at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Bellaire for the past two years.

