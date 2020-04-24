Pandemic leads to surge in animal adoptions, fostering

NEW YORK (AP) — Problems with supply and demand during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages not only of items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but in many places, also in pets available for adoption.

Rescue groups in New York say they have seen up to a ten-fold increase in applications to adopt or foster animals. But Kitty Block, the chief executive director of the Humane Society of the United States, says shelters also are emptying because coronavirus-related restrictions have led to shelters taking in only the most at-risk animals.

She said there is a concern that when the restrictions end there will be a flood of people surrendering animals.

Latest Posts: