Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration surprises BCARL bearing gifts

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – More than 40 animals were rescued from a Fairview home with deplorable conditions last week.

Since the initial story, numerous donations and adoptions have poured in for the Belmont County Animal Rescue League.

The gifts continued Monday morning after Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration surprised BCARL with a “sleigh full of presents.”

Well, we saw the story and saw all the dogs. You know, it’s the season of giving, and there’s nothing more vulnerable than these 40 dogs and we were thinking of what we could do. And so, we went out and bought some dog food and some cleaning supplies and here we are. Bob Heldreth, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

We’re just ecstatic! It’s very overwhelming, the response we’ve been getting to the needs we have for the animals. Dog foods coming in, which we greatly needed, and the cleaning supplies, and we couldn’t be more thankful. Jennifer Woollard, BCARL Executive Director and Humane Agent

BCARL officials say the rescued dogs received vet care Monday and although some animals have been adopted, others continue to search for their forever home.

