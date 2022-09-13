STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The United Way of Jefferson County is holding a 5K to honor a very special person.

Then second annual Suzanne Kresser Memorial 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24.

In addition to the 5K, there will also be a 1K race for the kids and a yoga session with Empowered Yoga for anyone who doesn’t want to race, but still participate in some way.

After the race, enjoy food trucks, raffle baskets, a bounce house and other activities for the family.

Suzanne is remembered as a pillar of the community, who did plenty of charitable work and was also a former Executive Director of the United Way.

Suzanne unfortunately lost a battle to a short-term illness and we just felt that it was really important for us to recognize her and all of the work that she did in and around Jefferson County. Laura Rauch, Executive Director, United Way of Jefferson County.

So, all the money raised will go to support the 12 local organizations that the United Way helps.

Anywhere from free and reduced healthcare for people who are uninsured or underinsured to really great after school programs for local children. We also do missions as far as foodbanks, so we help a lot of people within Jefferson County. Laura Rauch, Executive Director, United Way of Jefferson County.

If you’d like to participate, mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at Jim Wood Park.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 at at Jim Wood Park in Steubenville.

To register visit runsignup.org and search “Suzanne Kresser Memorial 5K Run/Walk”.