WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You could call it a party with a purpose.

For the past few years Party on the Plaza has not just provided a good time in Wheeling, but it’s also raised money for an organization that’s critical to health in the Mountain State.

This year, the Circus Saints & Sinners event is scheduled for July 8 at the Plaza on Market in downtown Wheeling.

There will be live music by The Players Club from Cleveland and Pittsburgh’s Jukebox. Plus attendees can enjoy food trucks and beer and wine.

All proceeds once again benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

Party on the Plaza is presented by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, who say this is a cause they are happy to get behind.

“It’s such a great cause and WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital it provides services to everybody in our state, everybody in multiple states. It’s such a good asset for our state to have that, to be able to stay home and get your women and children treated. We just got behind it because we always get behind, we try to get behind everything we can that’s a good cause.” Bob Contraguerro Jr., Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

Party on the Plaza committed $150,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s as the event continues.

Over the past two years, they’ve donated $60,000.

This year’s party will be on July 8th from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. in downtown Wheeling.

Tickets are available at the gate, but if you’d like to get them ahead of time visit PartyOnThePlaza.org.