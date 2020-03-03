Pennsylvania police officer surprises kids with Lego sets

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– One DuBois police officer spent his Sunday shift giving back to kids in the community, and it’s just one of the latest good acts that City of DuBois officers are doing in the community.

Officer Casey Doherty has always done a little extra to spread kindness to kids.

“I’ve always bought matchbox cars and stuff to give to them when we’re on calls or they might be little bit scared,” Doherty said.

A picture he snapped on Sunday shows Doherty making those small acts of kindness a little bigger.

“I talked to my shift and decided I’d go over to Walmart, buy some Lego sets and drive around the community and hand them out to some kids,” Doherty said.

With the go ahead from his department, Doherty handed out eight boxes of Legos on Sunday.

“Every kid, they were looking at the set and they had a big smile on their face,” Doherty said. “So that was the payoff, to see how happy they were to be ambushed with a lego toy.”

Doherty said he did the acts of kindness in honor of his brother’s birthday.

Chief Blaine Clark said Doherty’s actions represent what every officer in the department strives to do– show that the police department is there to help.

“It just goes to show the type of officers we have here at the City of DuBois and it’s just another example of giving back to the community and being a part of the community,” Clark said.

Doherty said other officers in the department also do random acts of kindness throughout the community.

“It’s sort of a one-up thing to try to get each other to do more and it’s fun, a positive thing to do,” Doherty said.”

Clark said the department plans to continue community outreach even more once they have their K-9 officer, Ace.

