Phone call brings one million PPE items to Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – All it took was putting politics aside and a little team work for West Virginia to acquire one million pieces of protective equipment.

Jeff Kessler, former West Virginia Senator, received a phone call from Brian Shambaugh, former Marshall County commissioner, on how he had a business connection with a warehouse full of equipment. He wanted to know if West Virginia was in need of these supplies.

And with no hesitation Kessler picked up the phone and called Governor Justice.

I had governor justice cell phone in my contact list so at 8 in the morning i just placed a cold call out of the blue to the governor and he answered. I apprised him with the situation and he said yes West Virginia was disparately in need of additional surgical masks and was having a great deal of difficulty locating them and i said well i think i have got some help for that. Jeff Kessler – Former WV Senate President/Lt. Gov, Attorney

Kessler says he does not want to take all of the credit.

Without Brian’s “call to make a call,” the mountain state would not have received these supplies.

Latest Posts: