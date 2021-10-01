Playful by day, frightful at night: Kennywood debuts new Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTRF) – When October comes, it’s spooky season!

For those who want to find some screams and scare, 7News presents Haunted Ohio Valley. Each Friday this month, we’ll be taking a trip to some of the area’s supposedly haunted destinations. However, we traveled a little farther at first, to a place that combines family fun and frights.

An eerie fog is covering Kennywood for it’s biggest-ever Halloween. Phantom Fall Fest starts this weekend.

Play all day and fright all night. Whether you’re a little more timid or looking for a family-friendly atmosphere with your Fall fun, or you like the screams, you like the thrills, you like the terror, this event here at Kennywood is gonna have everything this October. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications, Kennywood

When the sun is up the ghosts and ghouls are hiding, making it not so scary for families with younger guests. So, come during the day if you just want a casual visit to the park, with more treats than tricks.

Kennywood’s culinary team has put together a brand new menu for the season with turkey legs, grilled corn on the cob, pumpkin funnel cakes, special ice cream, seasonal beer and cocktails.

When it gets dark, the scream team brings the hauntings to life.

It was really tough for our crew last year. There was a point where our season always ended on Labor Day. We never thought we’d go later in the year, but over 20-years it’s become a really highly anticipated, popular and successful event for us. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications, Kennywood

After taking last year off, the scream team is back at it.

Kennywood now features five haunted houses and four scare zones, so you’re sure to be spooked.

They’ve been storing up their screams and scares to deliver to people, so they’re really excited to get back at it this Fall. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications, Kennywood

Phantom Fall Fest operates every weekend in October.

Fridays are all frights from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. Saturdays the park is open from Noon until 11:00 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 10:00 p.m.

The park’s chaperone policy kicks in at 4:00 on Saturdays and Sundays and all day on Fridays.

They recommend you buy tickets ahead of time at kennywood.com.