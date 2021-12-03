Police and firefighters to face off on the basketball court for Weirton family

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton first responders keep us safe 24 hours a day—but they’ve also found some time to practice their free throws.

And tomorrow night the police and fire departments will see who can shoot more hoops at their annual basketball game.

Just like every year, it’s a benefit for a local family in need, with dozens of businesses offering up donations to make the matchup happen.

They say helping anyone going through a rough spot is what fire and police organizations are there for.

Through our FOP and through the firefighters’ organization, we just donate to schools, anybody in need, golf outings that are for memorial services. So anything we can do to donate, that’s what our organizations are for. Sgt. Marc DeAngelo, Weirton Police

The public servant matchup will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Millsop Community Center.

Admission is five dollars for adults and three for kids—but little ones five and under can see the action for free.