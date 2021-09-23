Pugliese West Elementary named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Once again, Ohio Valley schools have done our area proud by earning a national award.

Pugliese West Elementary in Steubenville has been named a 20-21 National Blue Ribbon School by the Secretary of Education.

That means they’re among the top performing schools on state assessments in all of Ohio.

But the teachers say it wasn’t just their hard work that brought them the honor—it was their students’ willingness to learn.

They were one of only 15 in the entire Buckeye State to get the Blue Ribbon—and one of only 325 in the whole country.

The staff says they take the honor very seriously—and they got here by never leaving well enough alone where the kids are concerned.

Every single year that we come in, the staff here really bands together and we don’t hold back. We don’t let boundaries hold us, we take what we did the year before and we improve on it. Jared Robinson, 2nd grade teacher

Robinson says the key is that everyone loves coming in day after day to work with each other.

He says that helps the students and the teachers find that next academic challenge and step up to it.