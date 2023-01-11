MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It started with a parking spot and an idea to honor veterans, but it’s grown much larger.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last summer the Purple Heart Parking Project set a goal to reserve parking spaces for combat wounded veterans.

Now, 25 different spaces have been placed at businesses across the Ohio Valley.

Purple Heart parking spaces dedicated

On Wednesday, two more were installed at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Moundsville.

“A lot of our guests are veterans, and I really didn’t know how many Purple Heart veterans there were in the Ohio Valley. The more we can have here and it’s easier to get in the restaurant, that’s better for us.” Tom Smith, General Manager, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

The location in Wheeling will also have two spaces reserved for Purple Heart recipients.

Our Purple Heart veterans, combat wounded have already taken a bullet for us. I might add that I’m not a combat wounded veteran. I did two tours in Vietnam with by the grace of God no wounds, but I think we owe this to them and the local community has just been outpouring. Couldn’t ask for anything better. Wally McMasters, Commander, VFW Post 4442

Any Ohio Valley business that would like to designate a special spot for combat wounded veterans can give Wally McMasters a call. His number is 606-793-3004.

VFW Post 4442 will provide the sign and post to display it on.

Other businesses with designed Purple Heart parking spaces are: