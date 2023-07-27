BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Two DJ’s, face painting, a dunk tank, two bounce houses, character painting and a food truck.

Those are just some of the fun and games that were on hand Thursday night at the 3rd annual R.L. Strength and Conditioning Summer Bash.



It all took place tonight at the Hidden Hills Event Center in West Bellaire.



The event serves as the main fundraiser for the R.L. Strength and Conditioning Center, a non-profit that offers weight training, cardio and boxing instruction for area kids.

“We’ve been doing this for three years. This is our third annual summer bash and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome we’ve had this time. We are really, really happy with the success we’ve had so far.” Keshauna Leigh – R.L. Strength & Conditioning

R. L. Strength and Conditioning holds training sessions every Wednesday and Saturday at the Nelson Jordan Center in East Wheeling.