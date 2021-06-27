Raffle to fight hunger spearheaded by Brooke High student

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – We all want there to be enough food to go around in the Ohio Valley—and a local student is spending his summer break making it happen.

Incoming Brooke High senior Tommy Charnie is planning a huge fundraiser for the Weirton Community Bread Basket.

Appropriately enough, he’s making his own baskets to be raffled off—all of them worth at least $500 and with 100% of the money headed to help the hungry.

Right now he’s finishing up soliciting donations, and says next month he should have some incredible bundles up for grabs.

We’re going to have a WVU basket, we’re going to have one with a purse full of cash, we’re going to have another one that’s going be an eat-in, eat-out themed basket, so they’re going to be solid baskets. Tommy Charnie, Raising money for Community Bread Basket

The Greek Catholic Union has generously offered to match all the funds raised up to $5,000.

He says his goal is to hand the Bread Basket a check for $10,000 when everything is said and done.