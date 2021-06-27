Vet Voices

Raffle to fight hunger spearheaded by Brooke High student

Good News

by: Colin Roose

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – We all want there to be enough food to go around in the Ohio Valley—and a local student is spending his summer break making it happen.

Incoming Brooke High senior Tommy Charnie is planning a huge fundraiser for the Weirton Community Bread Basket.

Appropriately enough, he’s making his own baskets to be raffled off—all of them worth at least $500 and with 100% of the money headed to help the hungry.

Right now he’s finishing up soliciting donations, and says next month he should have some incredible bundles up for grabs.

We’re going to have a WVU basket, we’re going to have one with a purse full of cash, we’re going to have another one that’s going be an eat-in, eat-out themed basket, so they’re going to be solid baskets.

Tommy Charnie, Raising money for Community Bread Basket

The Greek Catholic Union has generously offered to match all the funds raised up to $5,000.

He says his goal is to hand the Bread Basket a check for $10,000 when everything is said and done.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter