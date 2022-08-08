WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Give your time.

That’s what the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is asking of the community. They’re looking for volunteers for the annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring on September 14.

Day of Caring is that volunteer day because it’s important to give not just of your resources, but also your time. It’s a great team building for companies. That’s something that’s really valuable. People find a lot of fun, excitement and gratitude for the agencies that are giving back to the community all year. Jessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

More than 25 projects at non-profits in need are set up all over the Northern Panhandle and into Belmont County.

The same day, the United Way will also launch their annual fundraising campaign. This year’s theme is “raised here, stays here”.

The “raised here, stays here” campaign theme really means that the United Way works all year long to raise money right here from businesses in this community and give it right back here to people in this community. Jessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Day of Caring is just one of five major events that the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has planned for September.

If you’d like to volunteer at Day of Caring, contact the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley at 304-232-4625. You’ll also find more information on their Facebook page.

You can also find more information or donate to the annual campaign at unitedwayuov.org. Donations will be accepted starting in September.