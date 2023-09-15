WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This weekend Wheeling’s Catholic Charities will turn into an Italian restaurant—just as it has every September for 27 years.

Their annual Spaghetti Dinner is back to its original in-person format this Sunday from 11 until 5.

After offering only carry-out for several years, diners will get to enjoy community and conversation with their meal at Catholic Charities’ 18th Street facility.

Preparing such a massive meal required help from local high schools, and a week’s worth of cooking.

“We actually did 5200 meatballs last weekend. This week I have been doing the sauce with the other kitchen assistant people. We made 120 gallons of sauce, and the Knights of Columbus is making 250 pounds of spaghetti today and then the rest of it on Sunday morning.” Betty Simeth, Food Program Manager, Special Events

Even with all that food, they’re not expecting to have many leftovers.

Well over 2000 people are expected to walk through their doors Sunday after the dinner’s three-year absence.