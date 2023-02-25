ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It was a night of wine and roses at the Belmont Hills Country Club Saturday night to fight off America’s #1 killer.

The American Heart Association held its Ohio Valley Heart Ball to raise money for heart disease and stroke prevention.

Attendees were treated to candlelight, a string quartet and gourmet food, all for a metamorphosis in the way we think about our heart health.

7 Sports Anchor Ashley Kaiser took a night off from play-by-plays to be the master of ceremonies.

And the Valley’s heart was in the right place—they raised a record high of $75,000 late in the evening with donations still coming in!