WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’ve all had a couple of days to play with our new Christmas toys, but there’s one museum in Wheeling that never stops playing with their toys year round.

The Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum just celebrated its 25th anniversary…but the vehicles on its shelves have outlived it several times over.

You may have boxes and even wrapping paper still on your living room floor…because the toys inside were just that cool.

Kruger Street knows this feeling all too well—in fact, they see that Christmas magic in the eyes of grown-ups who visit to find that exact locomotive they had in their toy chest.

And with their collection of four-wheelers, eight-wheelers, 12-wheelers and knick-knacks that light up the track, their museum has captured time in a bottle.

“Fathers do it with their sons and then their sons pass it on. They get to learn a lot of different [things] like electricity, electric, woodworking, all that stuff.” Becky Gerlak, IT Manager, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

Over 25 years, they’ve collected trains dating from the Roaring Twenties all the way up to Thomas.

She says often in a train set you would get an engine, a boxcar, a caboose, a passenger and maybe a tender if it was steam-powered.

Sometimes they would have real train companies on the side, sometimes advertisements and sometimes Disney.

“L-Gage Lionel sets were I would say were the most popular back then. And also American Flyer, because a lot of people thought because it was a two rail as opposed to three rail, it was more authentic.” Becky Gerlak, IT Manager, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

And while many of us outgrow these metal and plastic relics, we’re never too old for the memories of family fun and childhood nostalgia.

Gerlak says the novelty of seeing a plaything move fast around the track gives way to the memories of the people and places who made the holidays magic.

“They would remember setting it up at Christmas around the tree or putting together their display and just the time they took to work on it together.” Becky Gerlak, IT Manager, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

So take a moment this holiday break to think which of these toys made your face light up.

And remember…the same joy is coming around the bend for the kids of today.

If trains weren’t your thing, the Kruger Street Museum also has board games, planes and pop culture memories spanning back decades.

This winter you can step into the past between 9 and 4 Fridays through Sundays.